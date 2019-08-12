The father of one of the Canadian teen murder suspects praised his son and his childhood friend for evading police days before learning their bodies had been found

YouTube/Australia's "60 Minutes"





The father of one of two Canadian teenagers suspected of killing three people says he won't believe his son is a murderer until there is proof — and gave the men "kudos" for evading police during a 20-day manhunt.

Alan Schmegelsky spoke about his son, 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, and his son's childhood friend, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, to Australia's "60 Minutes" in a special that aired on Sunday, days after bodies believed to be of the teens were found by Canadian police in Manitoba.

"These boys are smart, they're intelligent … kudos, boys, kudos," he said of their ability to evade police for weeks, before learning his son was likely dead.

A camera crew was with Schmegelsky when he learned that police found bodies they believed belonged to his son and McLeod.

"He was my only child. [I'll] never get to hug him again, never get to spend time with him again," he told "60 Minutes." "At least I know where he is. His troubles are over. I'm so sad that he felt he had to take that road trip."

A composite image showing Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) leaving a hardware store in Meadow Lake on July 21

Alan Schmegelsky had previously predicted his son would die in a hail of bullets.

"He's going to be dead today or tomorrow," he told the Canadian Press of his son Bryer on July 24. "They're going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That's what they're going to do."

Two bodies believed to be of Bryer Schmegelsky and McLeod were found last week, and autopsies were completed on Sunday, CBC reported. Further information is expected to be released.

Alan Schmegelsky told Australia's "60 Minutes" that the loss of his son was "heartbreaking," but he's not ready to believe his son committed the crimes he is accused of.

"You may think he's a monster but he's my son, he's my Bryer," he said. "I'm not going to see my son as a murderer until I get some facts. You want me to sit here and tell me my son positively murdered your co-citizen? Because I won't, because I can't."

A search for McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky started as a missing persons case when their burned-out Dodge truck was discovered on July 19, but they soon became suspects in the murders of Leonard Dyck, 64, Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23.

Over the course of the 20-day search for the teens, connections to Nazism surfaced, dozens of reports of sightings poured in, and Canadian residents were afraid to leave their homes.