Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks
President Biden's remarks on a bipartisan gun safety law were interrupted by the father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting.
Northbrook police said they responded to a barricaded person Monday morning that prompted a closure of a section of Dundee Road.
The 13 Turpin siblings have been in the custody of Riverside County, CA, since 2018 and have endured hardships like unstable housing and food insecurity.
The museum's teachings about Thomas Jefferson's slaves were apparently a tad too real for them.
Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect who they say is scamming elderly residents throughout Montgomery County.
"Defendants are violating...provisions by continually and habitually feeding wildlife in the Community and within the Common Area," the lawsuit against the couple states
"Everyone acts like it’s so easy to be a kid..."
Children in San Francisco purportedly had to walk past an open-air drug den on their way home from school last week, according to video posted on social media.
The suspect's father told police his son came home in a panic and packed some clothes.
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s showdown with Congress is intensifying. With potential litigation looming over a committee’s request for him to testify, Snyder and his legal team are making moves—both figuratively and literally—that could sideline Congress’s authority until political changes render the controversy moot. Last Thursday, Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to […]
The former president saw “the darndest thing I’ve ever seen” when he was on the campaign trail for governor. Here’s the story.
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday on criminal fraud charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme, according to court documents obtained by Variety. Shah — who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges — entered the plea on Monday morning in Manhattan federal court, one week ahead of […]
A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.
I don't accept that this is the new normal for Asian Americans, and change has to start with me.
A missing persons report was first filed on Friday.
Joanne and Karl Metcalf's car was stuck in the sand near Lake Superior for over 15 hours before border patrol agents found them.
A retired RN fears the ways a new law will impact a profession that prides itself on treating patients without judgment. | Opinion (Letters to the Editor)
As the investigation continues, discussions will emerge in coming weeks about whether the Georgia Guidestones destroyed in bombing will be rebuilt.
Newport and Middletown Police Departments have made a combined 10 arrests linked to the Orbeez Challenge since May.
On the 911 call, Kelly Titchenell described her 56-year-old mother, Diania Kronk, as "jaundiced, incoherent and bleeding from the rectum."
UVALDE, Texas — The first shots came from the hallway outside the classroom. Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, quickly remembered the active shooter training he had rehearsed so many times and told his 11 students to lie under their desks and “act like you are asleep.” A black shadow appeared at one of the classroom doors, and a plume of fire flared from the tip of what looked like a rifle. Reyes felt a bullet piercing his arm, tearing off a chunk of flesh and bone