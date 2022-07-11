Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during ceremony for new gun law

NextShark

The Hong Kong government will be distributing more than 100,000 electronic wristbands to better track COVID-19 patients amid the city’s fifth surge of cases. Health secretary Lo Chung-mau announced during a press conference on Monday that those who test positive will have to begin wearing the bracelet on July 15. The city had previously used the wristbands in March 2020 to enforce the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming from outside the country.