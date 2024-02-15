Father pleads guilty after bringing holstered gun into elementary, threatening staff

A father arrested for squabbling with staff at Grant Wood Elementary while holstering a gun at his hip has pleaded guilty to three charges.

Brandon Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a firearm on school grounds, a Class D felony, and two counts of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors are asking that Jones receive a nine-year prison sentence — five years for the firearm charge and two years for each harassment charge. Jones was also initially charged with second-degree burglary, which will be dropped as part of the agreement.

Jones was angry with Grant Wood staff

Jones' arrest was the result of a November incident where Jones, upset with administrators at Grant Wood Elementary, entered the office and looked to confront the principal about sending his son home from school, according to the initial criminal complaint..

Jones allegedly threatened to assault the principal multiple times and then threatened school staff members who tried to intervene.

Jones eventually removed a pistol and its holster from his hip, criminal reports say, and handed both to his significant other, who had entered the school with him. Jones allegedly told his partner, "Hold this so I don't do something stupid with it." The woman then exited the building with the weapon.

Jones then allegedly entered the school halls in search of the principal despite the staff's efforts to contain him. He left the school briefly after faculty told him they were calling the police. Outside, Jones retrieved the gun from the woman once again as police arrived.

Jones admitted on scene to knowing it was illegal to possess firearms on school grounds, according to the complaint, but said he did not remember threatening the principal and staff, admitting he "may have in the heat of the moment."

Police say Jones admitted to carrying the gun into the school before handing it to his girlfriend.

The threats caused Grant Wood Elementary to go into "hold" mode on Nov. 29, with staff and teachers securing exterior exits while students remained in their classrooms.

Jones is requesting a deferred judgment. Sentencing is set for March 25.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Father pleads guilty to bringing holstered gun to school, making threats