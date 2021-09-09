Father pleads guilty to murder, rape in death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins

Sep. 9—The father of a 10-year-old Dayton boy who suffered "extreme abuse and torture" before his December 2019 death in a case that triggered child welfare reforms reached a plea agreement Wednesday in the murder case against him.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32. pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to murder, rape, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment in the death of his son Takoda Collins.

McLean, who was to go on trial this month, faces 40 to 51 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 29.

McLean called 911 on Dec. 13, 2019, saying Takoda was unresponsive in their Kensington Drive home. The boy was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Takoda suffered "years of sustained extreme abuse and torture," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release issued Wednesday. He had cuts and bruises on his body and had been locked while naked in a dirty attic and held underwater before his death, court documents stated. The county coroner's office ruled that Takoda died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub).

Amanda Lee Hinze, 30, McLean's fiancée, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to charges connected to Takoda's death. She was convicted of manslaughter and endangering children and faces nine months to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Sept. 29.

Jennifer Marie Ebert, 27, Hinze's sister, pleaded guilty May 27, 2020, to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Her case was sealed from the public and she has not yet been sentenced.