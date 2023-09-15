Father pleads guilty to neglect of 4-month-old son resulting in boy's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua Perry left his 4-month-old son, Silas, alone and unattended for four hours the night July 29, 2022, and found the baby dead when he returned to his Otterbein apartment.

Perry, 30, pleaded guilty Friday morning to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, admitting he left his son in an unsafe sleeping position and left the boy alone for hours inside the apartment in the 700 block of East Oxford Street in Otterbein.

As part of his plea agreement, he faces between 20 and 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 30. Indiana law requires that Perry spend a minimum of 20 years in prison, which is not suspendible.

Joshua Kenneth Perry pleads guilty Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, to neglect of his 4-month-old son, Silas, resulting in the infant's death. He faces between 20 and 40 years in prison when he's sentenced on Nov. 30, 2023.

As part of his plea agreement, Perry also agreed to testify against Kelsey Jade Harrington, Silas' mother, who also is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

Harrington's trial is scheduled for next month. She has a pre-trial status hearing next week.

Perry admitted during his change of plea hearing that he put Silas down to sleep in an unsafe manner and left the apartment for hours. He also admitted that just days earlier, a Child Protective Services caseworker was at his apartment to instruct him and Harrington how to lie Silas in a safe sleeping environment.

On July 29, 2022, officers arriving to investigate Silas' death found Perry and Harrington, 31, smelled of alcohol, according to prosecutors. Neither admitted leaving the apartment, but surveillance video showed they left the apartment complex. They were gone for four hours, according to prosecutors.

Perry told police on July 29 that he and Harrington were just outside of the apartment smoking cigarettes between 5 and 9 p.m. that night, and they found Silas unresponsive, blue and face down when they came inside, according to prosecutors. Harrington told police they were inside the same room as Silas except for when they stepped outside to smoke.

Both Perry and Harrington are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Harrington's scheduled for trial on Oct. 17, according to online court records.

