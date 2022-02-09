Father of Raytown teen killed in 2019 shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

The father of a teenager shot and killed behind a Raytown pool hall in 2019 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the four people charged in his death earlier this month.

Jeromy McCrackin is seeking financial damages from the four people charged with murdering his son Riley S. McCrackin, 19, in March 2019. In the lawsuit filed Feb. 3, he argues damages are needed for medical and funeral expenses, as well as the loss of wages and other comforts caused by his son’s absence.

“He had his entire adult life ahead of him,” said James Manning, an attorney for the McCrackin family. He said the lawsuit was filed because the family is living in constant pain.

Manning explained the family hopes to receive damages under Missouri’s wrongful death statute.

The wrongful death petition Manning filed said that all the defendants conspired to meet with McCrackin, allegedly contributing to his death. And, two of the defendants, Mackenzie Hyatt and Kaci Cox, showed negligence for not warning McCrackin that he might be in danger.

The Shooting of Riley McCrackin

According to court documents, McCrackin was playing billiards at the Raytown Recreation Pool Hall on 63rd Street on March 4, when Cox and Hyatt persuaded him to come to the parking lot behind the building.

A witness said McCrackin had discussed meeting at the pool hall with a man named Logan B. L. England, but he did not show up. Later that evening, McCrackin told several people that he was going outside to meet with England.

Security video showed McCrackin exit the hall and wait in the rear parking lot. England and another man, Tynan Mullen, appeared to walk toward him with their hands in their pockets. England came from behind a trash dumpster and Mullen from behind the building, according to court documents. They each fired multiple gun shots at McCrackin, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Mullen and England fled on foot to a white Dodge Dart parked down the street, where Cox and Hyatt were waiting.

At 10:50 p.m. Raytown police responded to calls of gun shots at the pool hall, and pronounced McCrackin dead at the scene.

Cox and Mullen drove back to the pool hall shortly after, where they stood among a group of people mourning McCrackin and comforted his girlfriend, court documents said.

On March 11, England turned himself in to police, following a witness identifying him as one of the shooters.

In interviews with police, Hyatt said the plan was to “squash beef” with McCrackin. She parked a car down the street because if a fight broke out, England did not want her to see it.

Hyatt and Cox, were charged with second degree murder in late March 2019. Tynan Mullen was charged with first-degree murder.

Both Mullen and Hyatt were released on bail.

Hyatt pled guilty to charges on Oct. 29, 2021. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

A jury trial is scheduled for Mullen on March 3.

While awaiting trial, England and Cox were charged with the 2018 shooting of 17-year-old Makayla Brooks.

Cox is still in Jackson County Detention center. Her plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

England is serving a 23-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action as of Sept. 21, 2021, after pleading guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court.