Father who refused to help police catch his baby’s killer to be sentenced for Brooklyn shooting

An aspiring Brooklyn drill rapper who refused to cooperate with detectives after his 1-year-old son was fatally shot by gangbangers targeting the dad is back in trouble with the law.

Self-identified Crip gang member Anthony Hennis is facing federal prison time for possession of gun ammunition related to an April 2021 Brooklyn shooting, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York said.

Hennis fired off shots at the corner of Livonia Ave. and Van Siclen Ave. in East New York, sending panicked bystanders on the busy street running, prosecutors charged. In July 2021, a grand jury indicted him on the ammo charge.

He pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm in February and is scheduled to be sentenced in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday.

Hennis left detectives exasperated in September 2013 after his son Antiq was killed by gunfire as Hennis pushed the tot in a stroller across a Brownsville street. The young dad — who was the shooter’s intended target — refused to help police catch the shooter.

Daquan Breland, 32, and Daquan Wright, 24, were arrested at a hideout in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., shortly after the killing.

Breland, who fired off the shots, is serving a minimum of 25 years for Antiq’s murder at Upstate Correctional Facility in Franklin County, N.Y. and will be eligible for parole in 2038, Department of Correction Records show.

Wright was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the slaying and is currently behind bars at Attica Correctional Facility serving a maximum of 15 years.

Hennis is a member of Brooklyn’s Eight Deuce Trey — a set of the notorious Crips street gang — and boasts about his involvement in the dangerous crew under his rap name Loccie Shmula, prosecutors said.

In a video interview posted to YouTube, Hennis said he “officially officially officially like came to the set, like, I would say, like, eighth grade, seventh…I really was, really was down with the gang,” court documents allege.

Story continues

He also has a rap sheet with more than two dozen arrests on charges that include aggravated harassment and assault. In June 2013, Antiq’s mother called 911 claiming Hennis beat her up and threatened to kill her, prosectors said.

Just a month after his son’s death, Hennis was back on law enforcement’s radar for a strong-armed subway robbery after he held up a teenager on a No. 3 train in Brooklyn. He was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Two months later, Antiq’s mother again reported to police that Hennis threatened to shoot her. She was hospitalized after Hennis allegedly spit on her, punched her in the face and choked her.

He is facing up to 51 months in federal prison for last year’s shooting.