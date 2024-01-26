Pastor remembered as hero after trying to save 2 sons during deadly Ohio house fire

An Ohio man is being remembered as a hero after a deadly house fire on Tuesday.

Mark Robinette’s family said he got his wife and two children out of the house safely, then ran back inside when he found out two of his other children were still inside, WBNS reported.

“He pushed some of them out the window but he was determined he was going to get them all out and if there was a way he would have,” said Mark’s brother-in-law, Geoffrey Trapani.

Mark and his two sons, a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old, did not make it out.

A small memorial has been set up outside the home, which has been deemed a total loss, WBNS reported.

Mark and his wife, Andrea, raised eight children, two of whom were adopted, according to WBNS.

He was a pastor at Foundation Church in Mt. Sterling which he founded in 2000.

A vigil was organized for the family on Tuesday evening.

The community has already raised nearly $90,000 for the family between two GoFundMe accounts, one of which can be found here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.