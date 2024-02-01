Father responds to new details on U of I student’s death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police released new information about a U of I student’s death.

The nearly three-page-long report shows how he started his night, what happened in the middle and how police say it came to a close. Now, his father, Ish Dhawan is sharing more about who his son was.

U of I Police release timeline of events in student death investigation

“He was such a good kid. He was very gullible, and very friendly. He was so passionate about building things,” Dhawan said. “He was interested in legos. He was very interested in robotics and he chose the University of UIUC because they engineering department is very good.”

U of I police put together a timeline of events leading to 18-year-old Akul Dhawan’s death. Some details include the engineering student was found dead on January 20th near Goodwin Ave. And Nevada street in Urbana. The report said Dhawan’s death supports it being accidental and no foul play occurring. A friend of Dhawan called Metcad around 1 a.m. on the 20th saying he was concerned about him. However— a new police report shows he was drinking with other friends at Busey-Evans Residence Hall hours earlier at 9 p.M. Authorities said he went with that same group to the canopy club at 10 p.m., a block away from the dorm he was in.

Dhawan said his son was a gem to everyone he met and his goal, working in technology.

“He wanted to work for companies like Tesla or companies who use robotics or a AI-based tools. He was really into that,” he said.

U of I police responded to Dhawan’s parents’ complaint about how the search was handled:

The citizen complaint will be reviewed in accordance with UPID policy and a response will be provided to the citizen filing the complaint. That review will run concurrent with our investigation.

However, his father still has questions regarding his tragic passing.

“How can you not find a person who is less than 300 feet away?” Dhawan said.

University police documented their search to areas around Busey-Evans, his dorm Presby Hall and officers drove a walking pace along Bever Hall and Nevada Street. They also called his phone, which never rang and checked locations like Carle Hospital to see if he was there. His roommate also returned the university officer’s message and said Dhawan never returned.

Coroner sheds new light on U of I student’s death

Ish said it’ll be tough, but he’s choosing to remember the positive moments his son brought to his life and others.

“He was a really super nice, very helpful person who would be willing to help and extend his helping hand to anyone who asked,” Dhawan said.

No cause of death has been determined yet. That’s still pending a toxicology report. The Champaign County coroner’s report showed no evidence of significant trauma but found evidence of hypothermic skin changes.

