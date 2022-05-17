Father Ryan High School names Paul Davis as next president, starting July 1

Father Ryan High School named Paul Davis as its next president after the current president announced he's stepping down at the end of the school year.

Davis, currently principal at Nashville's largest Catholic high school, will take the top post on July 1 after current President Jim McIntyre transitions to a new job in Florida.

Davis, who has worked at Father Ryan for 36 years, was considered among other candidates from across the country.

Paul Davis, the next president of Father Ryan High School.

"Paul has been a strong advocate for Catholic education and an important part of this school community for most of his life," Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding said in a news release. Spalding approved a recommendation from Father Ryan's board for Davis' selection.

Davis became Father Ryan's principal in 2007 when the school created the president position that McIntyre moved up to.

"As we approach our school’s centennial, I look forward...to continue to advance our mission, and in the process, strengthen our community and our faith for the next 100 years," Davis said in a news release.

