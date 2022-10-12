Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids

Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids.

The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call.

“When I first heard it, I didn’t know how much it traumatized her,” said Williams. “When I received the phone call, the first thing she said was ‘daddy I got something to talk to you about, can you talk?’ So that right there stopped everything.”

Williams said he was caught by surprise to hear the unsettling news about what his daughter said she experienced at school Friday.

“The janitor knew that they were looking at them and walked over and asked, ‘Do you like what you see? Do you like what you see,’ and pulled her breast out,” Williams said.

According to Williams, his daughter said the alleged incident occurred when she was in the cafeteria for a lunch break when she claimed she noticed a janitor wearing a strappy top.

In a recorded video Williams provided to FOX13, the girl appeared to be in a school setting with her parents, where she was asked to share her account. In the video you can hear the girl explain, “She pulled it out and said, ‘You looking at my,’ and she put it back in her shirt,” said the little girl.

At this point, the janitor is accused of doing the unthinkable, not once, but twice.

“Then when my daughter went to put her tray up, she approached her again, the second time, and asked, ‘Did you like these,’ and repeated it,” Williams said.

Since the alleged incident, Williams told FOX13′s Lakiya Scott that he filed a police report.

The Forrest City Police Department has since confirmed they have that report on file.

Williams also said he expected more accountability from the school.

“I felt like the school should have had my back and as far as support, they didn’t show me any support,” said Williams. “They dropped the ball in a lot of ways and I’m still looking for the Forrest City School District to reach out to me according to this matter.”

According to police, the complaint claims the incident happened at Stewart Elementary.

Police told FOX13 they subpoenaed the school for its surveillance video and the name of the custodial worker accused in the case.

Police confirmed obtaining the surveillance Tuesday.

It is unclear when detectives will begin viewing the footage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

“What if someone did that to your kid? How would you feel?” Williams said.

