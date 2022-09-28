Father sentenced for assaulting 4-week old son

Sep. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man will spend up to 10 years in state prison after admitting he caused serious and life-altering injuries to his infant son.

Andrew Dane Carter, 32, formerly of Irving Place and South Hancock Street, was accused by detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County of injuring the then 4-week-old boy who suffered severe head trauma in June 2020, according to court records.

Detectives in court records say a physician described the neurological injuries as "devastating" and "grim."

As Carter's case was scheduled for a jury trial this week, he pled guilty to aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Judge David W. Lupas accepted the plea agreement and immediately sentenced Carter to five to 10 years in prison.

Carter was given credit for 255 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Detectives learned of the abuse June 5, 2020, when the infant was first taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, then Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township before being flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Results from a head scan revealed the infant suffered skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

During an interview with detectives, Carter claimed he accidentally dropped a can of baby formula on the infant's head while also stating the infant fell onto the floor when he abruptly got up from a chair while the infant slept on his chest, court records say.

Detectives reviewed Carter's cell phone that revealed searches including, "Can a baby grow up slow from being hit as an infant," "What happens when you punch a baby in its head," "Baby hit head, what to look for and when to be concerned," and "What does it mean when a baby keeps throwing up," according to court records.

A physician told detectives the infant's head injuries would not have been caused by a can of baby formula hitting the head.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill prosecuted.

Attorney Nicole Thompson Lermitte represented Carter.