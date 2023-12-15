Father sentenced in baby's fentanyl death

Dec. 15—WILKES-BARRE — If there was not an agreed upon sentence in the plea deal with Gary Travinski, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas would have imposed more years in state prison for the Larksville father, whose baby died from consuming breast milk contaminated with fentanyl

Lupas quickly denounced Gary Edward Travinski, 41, of Highlark Drive, for failing to express remorse and sorrow for the loss of his 16-day-infant daughter, Ayra, on Nov. 28, 2021.

The judge noted Gary Travinski and his wife, Jennifer Travinski, 46, worked to have a child by in-vitro fertilization but questioned why the Travinskis loved fentanyl more than their baby.

Lupas said he was troubled by Gary Travinski's brief remarks during Friday's sentencing hearing that did not include any apology, a strong sense of remorse nor any sorrow.

Gary Travinski, who pleaded no contest to endangering the welfare of a child, was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison by Lupas. He entered the no contest plea after negotiations between his attorney, Mark Hinrichs, and First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski in October.

The plea agreement called for the two-to-four year prison sentence that Lupas accepted.

Gary Travinski was granted 298 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served at the county correctional facility.

Jennifer Travinski was convicted by a jury of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and a felony drug trafficking offense following a five day trial before Lupas that ended Dec. 7.

State police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives charged the pair in November 2022, after a year-long investigation in Ayra's death at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Lehigh County on Nov. 28, 2021.

During Jennifer Travinski's trial, it was learned she was 23 weeks pregnant when her eldest daughter took her to Bebee Medical Center in Delaware while on a vacation in Rehoboth Beach in August 2021.

A physicians assistant at the Delaware hospital testified Jennifer Travinski was experiencing heroin withdrawal and was warned about the dangers of being a drug user and breast feeding.

When Jennifer Travinski gave birth at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Nov. 12, 2021, evidence presented during her trial showed she was warned about feeding her newborn breast milk while using illicit drugs.

Jennifer Travinski is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8. She could face up to 40 years in state prison.