Father sentenced in death of infant son

A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t remember what happened on Feb. 1, 2020, when he dropped his infant son, Luca, down the stairs. Luca, who was 7 weeks old, died from blunt force trauma to the head with the force equivalent to a two-story fall onto concrete, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Randal B. Todd told Neidert the sleepwalking thing is “an excuse.”

Neidert’s blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.110, the Trib reports. The sentence given by Todd was above the standard guideline sentence of nine to 16 months.

