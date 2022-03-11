Father sentenced for endangering infant who ingested fentanyl

Mar. 11—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazle Township man was sentenced to state prison for endangering his baby boy who nearly died after ingesting fentanyl.

The baby survived due to life saving measures by Hazleton police and staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton.

State police at Hazleton said Michael Schumacher, 27, and his girlfriend, Kaitlin Rose Helmer, 26, failed to call 911 when their 11-month old son became unresponsive inside their residence on North Vine Street on Jan. 21, 2021. Helmer did not want to call for an ambulance because she was wanted by Luzerne County Adult Probation, according to court records.

Instead, Helmer called a friend who arrived at the residence to transport the infant to the hospital. While the friend was driving, she encountered Hazleton police at a traffic stop and sought help.

A Hazleton police officer performed CPR on the infant as life saving measures were taken over when they arrived at the hospital.

State police in court records say the infant boy had high levels of fentanyl in his system.

Schumacher and Helmer were expected to follow the friend to the hospital but failed to arrive, court records say.

Schumacher claimed when the infant became unresponsive, he yelled to Helmer to call 911 but she refused as she did not want to be jailed on arrest warrants. He further claimed Helmer was a recovering drug addict who relapsed using heroin and fentanyl, court records say.

As Helmer could not be located, Schumacher told investigators she was several hours away but never provided a location of her whereabouts.

When investigators went to the North Vine Street residence to arrest Helmer on April 8, 2021, Schumacher said he was, "98 percent sure she was not in the residence," court records say.

Investigators found Helmer hiding in an attic crawl space.

Helmer told investigators that she and Schumacher were both drug users but did not have any narcotics when they awoke on Jan. 20, 2021. Schumacher left to get drugs as the infant was crawling on a floor before becoming unresponsive, court records say.

Story continues

Helmer believed the baby was choking on a cotton ball used to filter heroin and fentanyl. She claimed she took the baby outside into cold temperatures to "shock his system," according to court records.

When the friend took the infant to the hospital, Helmer told investigators Schumacher used heroin and they cleaned the residence throwing away drugs and paraphernalia knowing police would search the house, according to court records.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Schumacher to two-to-eight years in state prison on charges of endangering the welfare of children and tampering with evidence, and five years probation for hindering apprehension of a fugitive. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 8.

Helmer was sentenced by Vough on Feb. 15 to two-to-four years in state prison on one count of child endangerment.