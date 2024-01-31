Father sentenced for murder of 3-year-old son who family says ‘loved everyone’

A father was sentenced after he was found guilty of murdering his 3-year-old son.

Seth Mahoney was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder of Avian Freeman, according to Shelby County court records.

In June 2023 police went to a home on North Main Avenue in Sidney on reports of a boy not breathing.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives said he suffered several injuries, both internal and external.

'He loved everyone;' Family remembers Sidney 3-year-old who died as father faces murder charges

Police arrested Mahoney, identified as the boy’s father, on two counts of murder.

Mahoney later pleaded guilty to this charge.

Freeman’s mother previously sent a letter to News Center 7 about the death of her son.

“My family has lost a dearest precious child. His wings were ready, but we were not,” the letter reads.

Family friends said Freeman “loved everyone” and “would always give everyone hugs.”