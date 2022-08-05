Father shoots his adult son in the face in argument over money, Kentucky cops say

A father shot and killed his adult son after the two were arguing about money, according to a Kentucky sheriff’s office.

The fatal shooting occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the home of 61-year-old Darrell Evans in Lewisburg, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said in a citation. Lewisburg is in southwestern Kentucky about 65 miles north of Nashville.

Evans told a sheriff’s captain that his 37-year-old son, Richard Evans, came to his home Thursday afternoon and they were outside “arguing over Richard not paying back money he owed to his father,” the citation states.

As their argument intensified, Darrell Evans said his son clinched his fists toward his father, court records show.

“Is that for me?” the father asked his son, to which he replied, “They can be,” according to the citation.

The father went inside the home, and Richard Evans followed him, sheriff’s officials said. The son then warned his father not to grab his pistol, which Darrell Evans kept for protection on his love seat, the citation states.

That’s when the father grabbed his pistol and fired once at his son, striking him “in the face/head area,” officials said. Darrell Evans said it was “obvious” his son was dead, so he went outside and told his brother and then 911.

The sheriff’s captain found Richard Evans dead inside the home with a single gunshot wound, the citation states.

Darrell Evans was charged with first-degree murder and was placed in the Logan County Detention Center.

Father killed ‘execution-style’ after telling son to get a job, Georgia officials say

Cardiac arrest kills dad days after he killed son in self defense, Iowa cops say