Father ‘executes’ three young sons with rifle and wounds mother at Ohio home, police say

Ohio father charged with murdering three sons with rifle at family home (WLWT)

An Ohio father “executed” his three young sons with a rifle in the garden of the family home and wounded their mother, say police.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested in Clermont County and charged with murdering the three boys aged 7, 4, and 3, in the shocking incident, according to officials.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon when a female called 911 and screamed that “her babies had been shot,” reported ABC News.

A second 911 call was then received several minutes later from a passerby who said that a young female had been running down the street screaming that “her father was killing everyone.”

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township, which is located 26 miles southeast of Cincinnati, where they found the suspect sitting on a step outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies then found “three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence” and first responders immediately began life-saving measures.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on scene,” they said.

“A fourth gunshot victim, later identified as an adult female age 34, was also located outside of the residence. The female sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her hand [and was] non-life threatening.”

Mr Doerman was interviewed by detectives and charged with three counts of aggravated murder. He was taken to the Clermont County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

David Gast, the chief prosecutor in Clermont County, spoke during an arraignment hearing on Friday.

“The trauma that this man has inflicted on his family, community, law enforcement, first responders, and all the rest of us is unspeakable,” he said.

“There has been a full admission in this case, the case is still new, we’re still discovering facts. But the evil horror of what we know is impossible to process.

“In an act of incomprehensible cruelty, the father that stands before you lined up his three young boys and executed them in his own home with a rifle. In an act of desperation, the mother at some point grabbed the gun the father was wielding to attempt to protect them.”