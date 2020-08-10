A father shoots dying daughter and then himself in their home, Davie police say

A Davie father and his daughter are dead after he shot the girl and himself Monday morning, police said.

Police say the 11-year-old daughter was suffering from a “debilitating terminal illness.” Her father shot his only child, then turned the gun on himself. She died in their home in the 14600 block of Southwest Eighth Court. He died later.

The girl’s mother also was home, but was not injured physically.

Names are being withheld until other relatives are informed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.