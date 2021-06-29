Father shoots intoxicated man that was allegedly spying on his daughter and touching himself outside her window

A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly spying on his daughter through her bedroom window while touching himself.

The father and mother of the girl reacted to her screams at about 10 p.m. Sunday, going outside to confront an intoxicated man who had allegedly been inappropriately touching himself outside the girl’s window. Armed with handguns that they were licensed to carry, the couple demanded the suspect lay down in the yard and wait for police to arrive.

But the man did not comply with the order, instead reportedly walking across the street to a nearby gas station. The armed parents followed the man to the gas station, where the husband went inside to call police while the wife attempted to keep the suspect on the scene.

The man then allegedly wrestled the handgun the wife was using away from her and began to point it at her, prompting the husband to shoot the man at least three times.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The father later told reporters that his daughter had told him she saw someone spying on her through her window, but he said he did not believe the claim at the time.

No other injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation, police say.



