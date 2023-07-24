Father shoots and kills toddler’s mom during custody exchange, Texas police say

A 25-year-old mother was picking up her toddler during a custody exchange when she was shot and killed by the child’s father, according to police in Texas.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to an apartment complex at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

When they arrived, a female was found dead in the parking lot, according to a news release from the department.

Investigators learned that the woman had gone to the apartment to pick up her 2-year-old boy, KPRC reported.

The mom and dad got into an argument while the woman was in a car with her new boyfriend and a woman with a 16-day-old baby, KTRK reported.

The father of the 2-year-old then shot and killed the mother of his child, according to KRIV.

“It’s unfortunate the mother lost her life,” Lt. J.P. Horelica told KTRK. “Her child was still on scene, but to my knowledge, didn’t witness the incident and is being cared for by other family members at this time.”

The 23-year-old father ran away before police arrived, authorities said.

“With the assistance of an HPD K-9, a male matching the description of the suspect was found approximately one block away,” police said in the news release. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives are now investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide case.

Authorities said the newborn was injured by shattered glass during the shooting, according to KPRC.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment, KRIV reported.

