Father shoots and kills wife and 15-year-old daughter as son escapes, Illinois cops say

A man opened fire on his wife and teenage children, killing two of them, according to Illinois police and media reports.

Chicago police said the triple shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, July 3.

After coming to the home for reports of shots fired, officers found a 48-year-old woman had been shot multiple times in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 15-year-old girl, police said, was shot in the face and died at a hospital.

The 15-year-old was identified by WGN as Daniela Alvarez. The other fatal victim is Karina Gonzalez, the wife of the accused shooter, who was identified as 67-year-old Jose Alvarez

Jose Alvarez is also accused of shooting his 18-year-old son in the ankle, according to WLS and the Chicago Sun-Times. The 18-year-old escaped to a neighbor’s home.

“This young man... had seen his life flash before his eyes and he’d lost his mom and his sister,” the neighbor, Mike Lopez, told the Sun-Times. “At least they got the guy in custody.”

Police did not provide details of what led to the shooting. The accused shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene, according to police.

Alvarez was reportedly charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

9-year-old calls for help after her mom and siblings are shot dead, Missouri cops say

Woman is shot dead by boyfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

Family finds mom and 3 kids shot dead before deadly police standoff, Florida cops say