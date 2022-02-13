Father shoots son during fight, but no arrests made, South Carolina sheriff says

A man was shot Saturday, and said his father pulled the trigger, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Longtown Road in Lugoff, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A man called 911, saying his father shot him in the leg, according to the release. The father and son, who have not been publicly identified, were fighting when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word what prompted the father and son to begin fighting.

Responding deputies found the gunshot victim was conscious and alert, and he was airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital, according to the release.

The man was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The father was taken to the sheriff’s office headquarters for questioning and cooperated with investigators, according to the release.

No arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of a self defense shooting,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no one else is wanted by the sheriff’s office in connection to the shooting, according to the release.

“We are very thankful for the immediate action of our dispatchers and medical personnel,” Boan said.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office.