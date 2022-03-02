Father who shot his children, chaperone at California church had violent past

The man authorities say shot his three children and their chaperone before killing himself at a Sacramento, California, church Monday was arrested five days prior and accused of battering a police officer.

David Mora, 39, was arrested Feb. 23 on suspected drunken driving in Los Banos and ended up in jail based on additional charges of resisting arrest and battery on law enforcement after an attack on a California Highway Patrol officer, said Deputy Daryl Allen of the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

He spent a night in jail before posting bail, the deputy said. The arrest was first reported by the Merced Sun-Star.

Mora was under a domestic violence restraining order, requested by the children's mother last year, that specified he could not have guns and must undergo 16 sessions for anger management counseling.

Under the order, which was set to expire in 2026 but could be modified if he completed anger management, Mora was allowed to have four-hour visits with his children under the supervision of a man identified as Nathaniel, said to be a friend of the mother.

Police indicated that a chaperone was also fatally shot at the church Monday. On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the deceased, including Mora and Nathaniel Kong, 59.

The children were identified as Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; and Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13.

On Monday, the Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento sent a message to parents stating that the three children slain at the church were students at its schools and that emotional support team members and counselors would be available for grief counseling.

"There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy," the message said.

The location of the violence, the Church of Sacramento in the community of Arden Arcade, just outside the eastern boundary of the city, appeaed to have taken down its website Tuesday.

The institution did not respond to requests for comment.

The shootings were reported shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. They remained under investigation.