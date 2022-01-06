Father shot dead delivering birthday cake to daughter’s Chuck e Cheese party

A 24-year-old man from Texas was shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E Cheese in Humble city on Friday night while he was bringing in a birthday cake for their six-year-old daughter.

Police said that Calogero Duenes was walking outside the restaurant when he got into an argument with another man who was driving a Ford vehicle. The Humble police department said that the unidentified young man was driving the wrong way down the parking lane.

Police officers who arrived at the scene said that Duenes had suffered multiple bullet wounds on his body. Duenes was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Duenes, then fled from the scene in his vehicle.

Duenes’ wife Amber Uresti told local media that he was shot while he was bringing in the cake for their daughter.

“It’s a tragedy. I really can’t wrap my head around it. Like, I’m hurt. I can’t understand how someone can do that to someone that’s holding a cake,” she was quoted as saying by KPRC.

She added: “We just went to go celebrate my daughter’s sixth birthday. I mean, that’s all he was tasked with. All he had on him was a cake.”

The couple had been together since their teenage years, Ms Uresti said. They have two daughters: a six-year-old and a three-year-old.

“My husband passed without me, without anybody to hold his hand, to comfort him. I want justice. I want justice for my children, for Calogero,” Ms Uresti said.

Reports said that Duenes will be taken to his hometown of Corpus Christi in southern Texas to be buried. The funeral is scheduled for 10 January.