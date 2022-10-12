Father shot and killed visiting son at college; felon wanted in Fulton County arrested

A Fulton County suspect is finally in jail months after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Roy Johnson, 35, is behind bars in upstate New York after he opened fire inside the lobby of hotel, killing 53-year-old Paul Kutz.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office says they sent a warning through the national crime database before the killing.

