Father shot and killed while helping change a woman’s locks, Ohio family says

A Cincinnati man was shot and killed after his family said he was changing the home locks for a woman in need.

Antwan Morris, 34, was found with a gunshot wound by police at 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 7. Three days later, he died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Morris’ family told outlets, including WXIX, he was a skilled handyman, a loving father and family member, and that he was a man who loved Cincinnati.

They family said they had been looking for Morris the day of the shooting, and was surprised he wasn’t replying to calls, especially from his 10-year-old son.

“My brother was fighting for his life. Like why would they do this to my brother? He got a family. He got a son. He got two daughters,” Kelly Morris, Antwan Morris’ sister, told WLWT.

The family said he owned his own handyman business. In fact, his sister said he was helping a woman replace her locks when the shooting happened.

Though police did not name a suspect in the release, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that court records show an arrest warrant for Arthur Smith, 34. An officer said in an affidavit Nov. 7 that the man shot Morris in the stomach after a “verbal altercation,” the Enquirer reported.

Kelly Morris said her brother got in the middle of a fight between the woman he was helping and the man who shot him.

“Her and the guy got into an altercation, she needed her locks changed. That time he went to go change her locks and the guy she had an altercation with popped up at the house. ‘Twan and him got into an altercation and he shot my brother in the stomach,” Kelly Morris told WLWT.

Police said the investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

