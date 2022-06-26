Father of slain 3-year-old pummels boy’s accused killer in court, Ohio video shows

The father of a slain 3-year-old attacked the boy’s accused killer in an Ohio courtroom, landing several blows before being restrained by sheriff’s deputies, video shows.

In the June 23 courtroom video, obtained by TV station WLWT, Tonio Hughes is seen rushing up behind the defendant and punching him repeatedly in the head. Deputies wrestle Hughes to the ground and call for backup.

The defendant, 22-year-old Desean Brown, is accused of killing Hughes’ girlfriend Nyteisha Lattimore in 2020, WXIX reported. After stabbing Lattimore to death, investigators say Brown put Lattimore and Hughes’ son, Nylo, in the Ohio River and his remains have never been found.

“Everything inside him, just the pain and everything took over,” Faith Burton, a friend of Hughes’ family, told the TV station. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Though Hughes was handcuffed after attacking Brown, he attempted to rush Brown a second time and was escorted out of the courtroom, WLWT reported.

The judge ruled Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days in jail, according to the outlet.

In the pre-trial hearing Thursday, Brown’s defense team attempted to suppress from the upcoming trial a taped confession between Brown and investigators, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The judge denied their request and ruled that the confession will be permitted as evidence.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Brown, the outlet reported.

‘I just shot myself.’ Prosecutor’s gun goes off inside Georgia courthouse, deputies say