Father of slain 6-year-old sees first court date

Feb. 17—A Calhoun County judge has found enough probable cause to bind over to a grand jury the case of an Anniston man accused in the death of his 6-year-old son, Jessie Taylor McCormack.

Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, is charged with capital murder in the child's death after the unconscious and badly beaten boy was taken to RMC Anniston.

McCormack arrived at RMC on Jan. 18, bruised "from face to feet," according to Anniston police Investigator Christopher Cunningham's court testimony. While doctors at RMC tried to revive the boy, he was later transported to Children's Hospital in Birmingham where he was put on life support.

Life support was terminated and McCormack died two days later. A public donation campaign was spearheaded by Anniston Memorial Funeral Home to pay for the child's funeral.

During the preliminary hearing Friday, Clark's defense attorneys, Justin Wilson and Will Clay, filed several motions to restrict access to media from pre-trial proceedings and seal court documents, stating fears that Clark will not receive a fair trial given the amount of exposure the case has garnered in the press.

Wilson said that the motions were an attempt to avoid a future motion to change venues, and that evidence heard in pretrial proceedings might later be withheld from the jury.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynn Hammond listed numerous cases where the defendant had as high or a higher profile where no "gag order" was needed. She went on to say that the defense had not presented anything that suggested pretrial proceedings would need to be closed.

Judge Randy Moeller said he was a firm believer that criminal court proceedings should be open to the public, stating that it is protected by law. He denied the motion to seal court files, denied the motion to close pretrial proceedings, and denied a motion to prohibit trial participants from disclosing facts about the case to the media — stating that professional conduct should suffice.

Story continues

The state called Cunningham to present facts about the case. Cunningham told the court that on that day, he and his fellow officers were called out to RMC on an "alleged child abuse case." Cunningham was brought to McCormack's bedside in the trauma unit at RMC where he said the child "looked lifeless."

"Had it not been for the monitor, I wouldn't have known [that the child was alive]," Cunningham said.

He said McCormack had been intubated and was wearing a neck brace, and when the doctor lifted the sheet, he could see bruising all over the child's body.

Cunningham spoke with Clark in the family room at the hospital, where he agreed to go with him to the police station to give a statement. Cunningham said that during the interview with the child's father, it was determined that the child received the injuries at his home at an RV park in Anniston.

Anniston Police Department's crime lab and several investigators were sent to the home to collect evidence and photographs.

After McCormack was taken off of life support, he was transported to Huntsville to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. It was determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death to be homicide.

Photos of McCormack's wounds while at the hospital and during the autopsy were presented to the court. Clark lowered his head and began to cry as Cunningham described the photos during the proceedings.

During APD's interview with Clark, he waived his Miranda rights and gave a statement. Clark told police that it had been a long stressful day at work and he had lain down on the couch to take a nap. He was awoken when McCormack and one of the other children began fighting.

Clark punished McCormack by making him hold a pair of combat boots out to his side. McCormack began to defy Clark and "back-talk," him, which enraged Clark, according to Cunningham.

Clark told police that he hit the boy with a belt once, according to Cunningham. However, the investigators "called his bluff," and pressed Clark on the issue. He eventually said he might have hit him more than once with a belt or with his hands.

Cunningham said Clark's live-in girlfriend was bathing her daughter and about to shower herself and could hear Clark "disciplining" McCormack, striking him with his belt. However she became concerned when suddenly the boy stopped crying. She called out to Clark to ask what was wrong, according to Cunningham.

The woman told investigators when she stepped out of the shower to see what was going on, Clark was holding McCormack in his arms while the boy appeared to be having a seizure.

Hammond asked Cunningham if anyone in the house ever called 911 or notified police at all. Cunningham said they had not.

During the defense's cross examination of Cunningham, Clay asked if investigators collected any blood, skin, or tissue samples at the crime scene. Cunningham said they had not.

Clay asked if at any point during investigators' interview with Clark had he asked for an attorney. Cunningham said he had not, and that he asked to speak with an attorney at the end of the interview.

After Cunningham was dismissed, Clay argued that the state had failed to meet its burden of proof for the case to be capital murder.

The state brought forth evidence to show that McCormack died, and that it might have been due to Clark's actions. But according to Clay, the state had not presented enough evidence to prove that Clark intended to kill McCormack. He said that the fact that Clark took the boy to the hospital showed that he did not intend for him to die.

Intent is required in all capital murder cases.

Hammond argued that given the extent of McCormack's injuries and the admission that Clark made those injuries, when one "looks at the totality of the circumstances," there is more than enough evidence to prove intent.

Proceedings concluded with Moeller finding enough probable cause to bind the case to a grand jury.

Clark is being held in the Calhoun County Jail without bond.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.