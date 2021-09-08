Father of slain Uber driver wants his 21-year-old son’s killer to die: ‘He should be dead too’

The father of an immigrant Uber driver slain by a stray bullet wants no mercy for his boy’s alleged teen killer.

“He hurt my son,” said devastated dad Bir Bahadar Singh, 51, inside his Queens home one day after the Tuesday death of innocent victim Kuldip Singh from a gunshot to the back of the head. “He should be dead too.”

The elder Singh recalled Wednesday how the family’s tears started after a knock on the door from police this past weekend, lingered as they prayed for a miracle across three days, and began anew when their son died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Morningside.

“I was alone and I cried a lot,” said the still-teary father, recounting the Saturday arrival of police while his wife was in Ohio. “What do you expect? My whole world came crashing down on me.”

The wife sat sobbing in another room as her husband recounted the random slaying where a 15-year-old gunman apparently squeezed off a shot during a Harlem street fight, police said.

When Singh finally reached the seventh floor hospital ICU room, the son’s head was wrapped in bloody bandages and his eyes were closed tight.

“I was touching his hand and his face, his legs,” recalled Singh, who moved to Queens in 2007 before earning enough to bring his wife and son over from India in 2018. “I was talking to him, and there was no movement ... I felt like I was going to die.”

The young Uber driver was in his second month on the job when struck by the bullet following a beef outside a nearby bodega as Singh drove past on W. 131st St. in Harlem. The teen pulled the trigger after taking a bullet to the abdomen, with his shot going through the back of Singh’s head, police believe.

“I wanted my family to have a better future, so I stayed here because I felt this was a place where I could make my future and build a better future,” explained Singh.

“I am frustrated with the violence of the city. We have been contributing to the city, and this is what we get?” he said.

The 15-year-old, hospitalized with a gunshot wound, has yet to face any charges in the shooting, police said. The gunman who shot the teen also remained on the loose, cops said.

The religious young Sikh, as is traditional in Indian culture, became the family breadwinner after moving to Queens, the father said. His death left the family, which has a 24-year-old son and a 26-year-old daughter in India, facing financial issues — with the dad too grief-stricken to work at this point.

“The parent is supposed to die before the son,” explained close family friend Harpreet Singh Toor. “When you carry the body of your son for cremation, that is the last thing you want in your life.

“You look forward to getting your kids married and having your grandkids live with you. And he has been robbed of all of that for no fault of his.”