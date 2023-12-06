Father, son accused of hiding evidence after crash that killed woman walking dogs

A father and son are facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in West Price Hill in September, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Trevor Johnson of Hamilton on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, cruelty to companion animals, obstructing justice and failure to stop after an accident.

His father, Richard Johnson of Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood, was also indicted Tuesday on a single count each of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Kymberly Maclary, 33, was crossing Glenway Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 when she was struck, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators reported she was in a crosswalk, but the vehicle had a green light. Police said the driver, Trevor Johnson, fled the scene.

Richard Johnson tried to help his son hide the vehicle by covering it up and removing the license plate, said Amy Clausing, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Maclary was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died, police said.

She was walking her dogs when the crash happened, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19. Both of the dogs were killed.

The Johnsons weren't listed in jail records as being inmates at the Hamilton County Justice Center as of Tuesday evening. Court records regarding the charges weren't immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutors: Father, son accused of hiding evidence in fatal crash