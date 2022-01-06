Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Roger Dale Nobles, 51 (The Fayetteville Police Department )

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son.

Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.

His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.

Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses.

District attorney Bill West meanwhile told the news outlet that he was considering an additional hate crime charge against the father, while an investigation is underway.

Shahara Chance, a neighbour, told reporters that Mr Nobles has used a racial slur against her in the past and “shot his gun in the air telling me to turn my music down”.

A still from the video taken by a witness (WRAL News)

Video of the shooting appeared to show Mr Nobles Jr making way for his father to fire at the victim, in what analysts said was “what we call in the military, a fatal funnel”.

“Nobles Jr looked down at Addison after he dropped to the ground, but did not turn to his father and did not appear surprised. Nobles Jr also didn’t render any aid to Addison, who ended up dying from his injuries,” said Anthony Waddy, an analyst with SAV Consulting, to WRAL.

Police said Mr Nobles admitted to the shooting, but did not confirm a motive for the killing of Addison, who reports suggested was as a military veteran and father of three.

It is not clear whether Mr Nobles has a lawyer or has yet entered a plea.