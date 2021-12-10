Father and son accused of starting massive Caldor Fire

A father and son were arrested on Dec. 9 on suspicion of starting the Caldor Fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres near Lake Tahoe and destroyed around 1,000 buildings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories