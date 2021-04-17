Father and son allegedly fled and assaulted police on I-95 in Pittsfield

Apr. 16—A father and son were arrested Thursday after they allegedly fled from and assaulted a trooper with the Maine State Police and a Pittsfield police officer, according to the Maine State Police.

Joseph Chambers, 46, of Palmyra is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence of intoxicants, eluding an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

Devin Chambers, 25, of Augusta is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and violation of probation.

Both remained at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on Friday. Information about bail was not immediately available.

A report to police at about 7:15 p.m. of an erratic driver in Pittsfield was shared with the state police and Somerset County Sheriff's deputies, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Troopers located the truck about 10 minutes later in a ditch off the side of Interstate 95 in Pittsfield and determined the driver, Joseph Chambers, was impaired.

Joseph Chambers sped away from the scene and led Maine State Police in a high-speed chase southbound, Moss said. At one point, the driver allegedly tried to reverse direction on the highway and ram the trooper's cruiser.

A bit later, the son got out of the truck and began walking on the interstate, she said. Devin Chambers then allegedly attempted to break out Joseph Chambers' side window to get back in the truck.

When a Pittsfield officer arrived, Joseph Chambers tried to back up his truck to hit both cruisers, according to Moss. When a second trooper arrived, police managed to disable the truck, she said.

While officers were trying to arrest the older man, his son allegedly attacked a trooper and the Pittsfield officer. Additional officers had to be called to take both men into custody, Moss said.

The trooper and the officer were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.