Father and son among those arrested by Kewanee police

Multiple people were arrested after Kewanee police investigated a shooting into a house in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue.

Police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle, according to a Kewanee police press release.

Thirteen bullets were fired at the house on the morning of Jan. 19. No one was injured, police said at the time.

After gathering statements, physical evidence, and digital evidence, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Kewanee.

A resident of the home, Justin K. Stanley, 18, was arrested. During the search of the residence, officers located four handguns, a full-length shotgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a 7.62 rifle, approximately 350 rounds of ammunition, multiple firearm magazines, 9.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of suspected heroin, 104.7 grams of suspected cannabis, packaging material, digital scales, a heat sealer for drug packaging, police scanners, and a surveillance system for the residence.

When entry was made, a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 27 rounds of ammunition was observed on a chair with Stanley’s cell phone where methamphetamine was being packaged, according to the release.

All of the items of contraband were seized as evidence and transported to the Kewanee Police Department for processing.

During the search of the residence, patrol officers observed a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu circling the area. A traffic stop was initiated with that vehicle in the 300 block of South Cottage Street.

The front seat passenger was identified as Danny H. Stanley, 38, of Kewanee, Justin Stanley’s father. A search of Danny’s person revealed that he had a loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket containing approximately 27 rounds.

After officers had him step out of the vehicle, they observed he was also sitting on top of a loaded 380 semiautomatic handgun. Danny Stanley was arrested for the weapons and also 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine found in the vehicle. Officers also seized $2,146 in cash that was on his person.

The driver of the vehicle, Sara L. Brimhall, 31, of Kewanee, was arrested for possession of heroin.

Officers located Andrew R. Luce, 35, walking in the 300 block of West First Street in Kewanee. Luce was identified as another person of interest in the Grace Avenue shooting. He also faced charges of delivery of methamphetamine from September of 2022.

Luce, Justin Stanley and Danny Stanley were taken to the Henry County Jail.

The Henry County State’s Attorney filed 13 formal charges against Justin Stanley.

The charges were armed violence; aggravated unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school; unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of weapon; unlawful possession of cannabis; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Danny Stanley’s formal charges were: armed violence; unlawful possession of a weapon within 1,000 feet of a public park; possession of a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a weapon by a felon; and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

The initial formal charges were filed against Luce in the drug case. After further investigation and the discovery of new evidence, an additional charge was added to Luce in connection with a shooting that took place on South Grace Avenue.

Luce is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm; reckless discharge of a firearm; delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 Grams; and possession of methamphetamine.

