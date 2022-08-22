Father, son appear in Cambria court in sex-assault case

Aug. 22—EBENSBURG — Two Richland Township men appeared in Cambria County court on Monday in connection with the rape of a juvenile female.

In November, Richland Township police charged Michael Thomas Shaulis, 32; Daniel Rayford Natta Sr., 34; and their father, Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51; with multiple sex-related counts in connection with the alleged assault of a juvenile.

Natta and Daniel Shaulis appeared before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker on Monday morning in separate proceedings.

Natta entered a plea on May 26 to charges including five counts of rape of a child and five counts of endangering the welfare of children before Krumenacker and was sentenced to 32 1/2 to 60 years in a state correctional institute.

The victim's mother told the court Monday that her now 12-year-old daughter's mental health has been severely impacted by the incident. She added that the mental health of her son, the victim's older brother, has also been significantly impacted by the incident.

Daniel Shaulis was originally scheduled to be sentenced by Krumenacker in a separate proceeding Monday, but a motion to withdraw his guilty plea had been filed prior to the proceedings.

His attorney, David Beyer, said there had been discussions with the district attorney's office about a possible mandatory minimum sentence due to a prior crime when his client was in the military almost 20 years ago, but that there was no formal sentence agreement in the plea deal.

Beyer said that once documentation was submitted by the office after the plea, Daniel Shaulis expressed to him that he wished to have the plea in place but was not comfortable with the minimum sentence, according to Beyer.

Krumenacker denied the motion Monday, citing that it did not meet the criteria to withdraw a plea agreement and that not being happy with the sentence was not a valid reason to withdraw the plea.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Daniel Shaulis had entered a guilty plea before Krumenacker on May 26 to a count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Richland Township police were dispatched on Oct. 16 in reference to the alleged assault. The mother of the 11-year-old child allegedly reported to police Detective Kevin Gaudlip that the child had been raped by Daniel Shaulis.

The mother allegedly provided the detective with a photograph of a handwritten note that explained that the author wanted the same favor from the juvenile that was seen in a video with Natta, or the video would be released, according to the affidavit.

The child allegedly disclosed in a forensic interview that Daniel Shaulis had videotaped himself assaulting her and that Natta and Michael Shaulis were assaulting the child as well. A second forensic interview with the child disclosed that Michael Shaulis had written the note, officials said.

The child reported being assaulted from the time she was in first grade to August 2021, according to the complaint.

Michael Shaulis, entered a guilty plea to charges including five counts of rape of a child before Krumenacker in March and was sentenced June 6 to 22 to 45 years in a state correctional institution and three years of probation.

All three men will be subjected to Megan's Law and be required to register for life with state police and other requirements.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.