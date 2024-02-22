A father and son argued before a deadly shot and two 911 calls, Miami-Dade police say

A 68-year-old father is accused of shooting and killing his son on Wednesday during an argument at a house in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Michael R. Tyndale, who is charged with second-degree murder, fatally shot his son, 44-year-old Markian Tyndale, at 19526 W. Lake Dr. around 5 p.m., according to Miami-Dade police.

The son called 911 after his father shot him in the head, police said on his police report. Investigators say they both lived in the same residence.

“During the dispute, the defendant who was armed with a handgun, followed the victim to the kitchen where he pointed the firearm at him and fired a single shot,” the report states. “The victim immediately fell to the ground but still managed to call 911 and informed the complaint officer that his father shot him and that he was dying.”

His father then called 911 to report the shooting, police said.

The son was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he died. Police said he was in his mid-40s.

Michael Tyndale remained behind bars Thursday at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

