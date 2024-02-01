Father-son arrested in 5 ATM robberies, Sacramento sheriff says. Watch victim fight suspects

A father and son were arrested Wednesday in connection with five robberies at ATMs in Gold River spanning from September to December, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a video shared by the Sheriff’s Office, multiple victims are seen held at gunpoint while withdrawing money. One victim fought back as a suspect attempted to take money, the video showed. A short scuffle ensues and the suspect ran away.

Another instance happened about 4:40 a.m. Nov. 26 at Wells Fargo in the Gold River Town Center on the 2000 block of Gold Field Drive, according to previous Bee reporting.

Both men were arrested in their Meadowview home by sheriff’s deputies and Sacramento police officers. Deputies found weapons and clothing linking them to the incidents, deputies said.

The 22-year-old son faces a felony robbery charge and a 42-year-old father faces three felony robbery charges. The father is being held on $150,000 bail and the son is held on $75,000 bail in Sacramento County Main Jail.

Both are scheduled to appear Friday for their first court appearance.