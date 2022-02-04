Father, son arrested in burglary of Big Gain

Feb. 3—LEHILLIER — A father and son from the Twin Cities area are in jail for allegedly burglarizing Big Gain in rural Mankato.

On Jan. 23, Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies responded to Big Gain after employees reported an overnight burglary at the animal feed company. A forklift was used to force entry into an office and several hundred dollars in cash were stolen.

Deputies and investigators pursued leads, including those generated by surveillance video. The suspects were identified as James Joseph Casarez, 56, of Woodbury and 30-year-old Tyler James Casarez, of Maplewood.

Deputies located and arrested both suspects Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

Both were in custody on pending charges related to the burglary along with drug-possession offenses.