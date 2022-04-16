Father, son arrested after chasing driver, shooting at cars, Lexington police say

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged a father and son with attempted murder and other crimes Thursday after shooting at two drivers, deputies said.

The department charged Anthony Gail Davis, 54, and Antony Ryan Davis, 28, each with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of pointing and presenting a gun, and gun possession during a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the morning on Kenna Drive, the department said. That’s in a neighborhood of St. Andrews Road near Irmo High School. Court records say that the elder Davis lives on Kenna Drive.

No one was hurt, according to the sheriff’s department.

The younger Davis was behind the wheel when they approached a truck occupied with a driver and passenger, according to the department. They fired a shotgun at the truck. The driver of the truck tried to get away but the Davises chased them. The driver eventually lost the Davises in traffic, the department said.

“They fired several more shots at a different truck,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies were alerted to the shooting and, based on a description of the Davises’ vehicle, found them near the scene of the shooting, the department said. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses before making the arrests, the department said.

Both men are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies also charged the younger Davis with being a habitual traffic offender.

If convicted, attempted murder is punishable with up to 30 years in prison.