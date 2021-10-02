Father, son arrested for drug charges

Oct. 2—LUMBERTON — A 55-year-old St. Pauls man and his son were arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Michael A. Glover was charged with conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff's Office. Glover was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Glover's son, 29-year-old Michael L. Glover, also of St. Pauls was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. He was placed in the Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT operators executed Thursday a search warrant at 823 Britt Road in St. Pauls, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of Schedule II medication, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency and a firearm.

Anyone with additional information about the case or any information concerning drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.