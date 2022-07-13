Father and son arrested in Fresno double homicide. They’re related to a victim, cops say

Fresno officers arrested a father and son accused of the shooting deaths of a relative and another person, police said Wednesday.

Police said 40-year-old Gerardo Zurita drove a vehicle while his son, 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita, fired the shots toward a residence with a gathering outside about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The gunfire struck and killed 21-year-old Stacy Zurita, the daughter of the elder Zurita, and 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez in the area of East Iowa Avenue and North Eighth Street, police said.

The double homicide followed a fight between members of the Zurita and Nunez families, police said. Witnesses said a car left the area after the initial incident and returned before shots rang from the car, police said.

Both victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The accused men were arrested Tuesday at a home, police said. They have both been booked at Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder without bail, according to jail records.

The elder Zurita is also accused of DUI, according to jail records.

Stacy Zurita, 21