Father and son arrested in San Diego high school shooting threat

A San Diego high school student and his father were arrested Tuesday after the student allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting on campus.

The San Diego Police Department received several reports that the teenager had allegedly told some Rancho Bernardo High School students on Friday that he planned a shooting at the school on Tuesday, NBC San Diego reported.

Police filed a gun violence restraining order at the teen’s home, which allows the temporary removal of firearms from people who may be at risk of harming themselves or others.

Detectives who went to the home a few blocks from the school found several unregistered guns, explosives, rocket-propelled grenades, and supplies to make rifle and handgun ghost guns, the station said.

The teenager, who was not identified by police because he is underage, was arrested Tuesday and taken to juvenile hall. Police did not say what charges might be filed against him and his father, Neil Anders, 45, who was arrested and booked into San Diego County jail.

Police referred to the father as a “doomsday” survivalist, the station reported.

Authorities swept the campus for explosives early Tuesday but did not find any, and officers remained at the school as a precaution.

No one responded to phone calls made to the family home Tuesday.

Officials with the Poway Unified School District did not respond to a request for comment but wrote in a letter to parents that they would be “working very closely with law enforcement and the city attorney’s office to address the matter appropriately.”

