Father, son attacked by dogs while fishing, Millville police investigating

MILLVILLE – A father and son sunset fishing excursion along the Maurice River turned violent on Monday when they were attacked by a group of dogs.

Police responding to an 8:30 p.m. call for help intervened when they found four dogs attacking the 42-year-old man and his son along the Maurice River Bicycle & Walking Trail, according to Millville Police.

The dogs were reportedly running loose in the area near Mulford Avenue, just off Main Street.

Millville Police are investigating a dog attack that injured two people along the Maurice River Bicycle & Walking Trail on June 13, 2022

The father and his 12-year-old son were taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland to be treated for dog bites.

Millville police noted the investigation is ongoing and declined to release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the dogs or the attack may contact Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Dogs attack father, son at popular Cumberland County fishing spot