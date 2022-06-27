Father and son brawl Sunday in Hardeeville. Now Dad faces a felony, police say

A man was still hospitalized Monday after a fight broke out between him and his father Sunday in Hardeeville, resulting in the father being charged with attempted murder, a felony, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The father, Jeremy Garvin, 36, of Hardeeville, was charged Sunday, jail records show.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute on 1st Street in Hardeeville, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the agency. When they arrived, they found that a fight had broken out between two adults, Garvin and his adult son.

The fight escalated, and Garvin allegedly cut his son with a broken bottle causing injuries to his face, neck and arms. Crosby declined to say what the argument was about.

The son was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital to stop the bleeding before being transferred to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he remained Monday afternoon.

The son’s name and age were not released.

