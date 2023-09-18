Father-and-son Capitol riot defendants hit with large fines, probation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two South Jersey men who wanted $50 fines for their actions at the U.S. Capitol riot were hit with steeper penalties instead.

A federal judge sentenced David Krauss of Sewell and his son, Nicholas Krauss of Sewell, to pay $1,000 each and to serve nine-month probationary terms for a charge arising from the January 2021 insurrection.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg imposed the same sentence on Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown, who entered the Capitol with the Krausses.

Each defendant had already agreed to pay $500 in restitution toward more than $2 million in damage caused by rioters.

Defense attorney compared Capitol rioters to Kavanaugh protesters

All three were arrested in November 2022 and admitted guilt in May to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

They were not accused of engaging in violence or vandalism while spending about 15 minutes in the Capitol's corridors.

An attorney for the Krausses had requested $50 fines, saying that was the penalty for a woman who disrupted an October 2018 Senate hearing for then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The only difference between the nonviolent January 6 protesters and the nonviolent Kavanaugh protesters is politics,” the lawyer, Marina Medvin of Virginia, argued in a court filing prior to sentencing.

She said the Krausses were among supporters of then President Donald Trump, “who came to protest lawfully but who followed the crowd into an unlawful demonstration inside of the Capitol.”

An attorney for Dodge had suggested a one-year probationary term was appropriate.

Prosecutor wanted home detention for South Jersey men

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolina Nevin had called for home detention of 90 days each for David Krauss, 56; and Dodge, 40.

She requested 75 days of home detention for Nicholas Krauss, saying the 32-year-old had shown remorse. In a letter to Boasberg, the defendant wrote, “If I knew what was going to take place that day I would have never left my house.”

The prosecution also sought 60 hours of community service for each defendant.

In a court filing, Nevin said the trio should be sentenced “based on their own conduct,” but that the judge should also “give substantial weight to the context of their unlawful conduct: their participation in the January 6 riot."

She noted the three men entered the building “very close in time to the initial breach.”

Nevin also said the Krausses and Dodge were in a central area of the Capitol called the Crypt when “the mass of rioters overran the police who were trying to bar further entrance into the building.”

The Krausses operate a home construction and repair business that was founded by the father, who is also a landlord.

Dodge is a landlord with almost 40 housing units, according to a court filing.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

