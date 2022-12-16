Father and son charged in case of missing Wagener woman; police searching for body

Dec. 15—The son of a man facing kidnapping and murder charges related to the case of a missing Wagener woman has been arrested.

Darius Berry, 23, of Blackville, was arrested and charged Dec. 15 with accessory after the fact in the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to jail records.

Darius Berry is the son of 48-year-old Tony Berry, of Columbia, who was charged with murder on Dec. 13 and has been in jail since October on a charge of kidnapping related to Anderson's disappearance.

Anderson has been missing for four months. She is a mother of four and was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on the 200 block Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson's family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Although Anderson's remains have not been located, police believe that "on or about Aug. 20 ... Tony Berry did with malice aforethought take the life of the victim," according to the arrest warrant affidavit for Tony Berry.

Around Aug. 20, witnesses observed Tony Berry in a verbal altercation with Anderson, and he was later seen placing Anderson into the trunk of his vehicle, a 2007 Cadillac CTS, according to the affidavit.

Anderson has not have any contact with her family, friends or employer since that time , police said.

Based on information received from search warrants, cellphone tracking history and internet search activity, investigators determined that Tony Berry purchased numerous items that could be used to aid in the disposal of human remains, according to the affidavit.

Among the items listed were a gas-powered auger, shovel, premixed fuel, plastic overalls, gloves, a box of trash bags and a large roll of plastic, according to the affidavit.

The defendant's vehicle was found burned in Newberry County; based on cellphone and communication history, Tony and Darius Berry were in the area where the vehicle was burned, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said they found additional evidence that showed Tony Berry researched how to carry out this crime and how to leave no evidence of it, according to the affidavit.

Tony and Darius Berry are currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.

Tony Berry has no bond, while Darius Berry has a $20,000 bond.