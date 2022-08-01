Father, son charged in Norwich armed home invasion

Jul. 31—NORWICH — A Montville father and son, armed with handguns, were charged with home invasion Thursday morning after police say they forced open the door of a Lafayette Street home.

Police said they arrived shortly after the two men forced their way into the home to confront a male subject. When they arrived, they said the two men attempted to flee but were immediately apprehended.

Police learned during their interview with the victim that both of the accused men hid loaded handguns under a pile of clothing within the home. Both firearms were recovered, according to the arrest report.

Cody Jones Sr., 44, of 271 Leffingwell Road, Uncasville, was charged with home invasion, criminal possession of a pistol, disorderly conduct and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Cody Jones Jr., 21, of 277 Leffingwell Road., Apt. 12, Montville, was charged with home invasion, disorderly conduct and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Both men were release on $50,000 bonds and are set to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Aug. 11.