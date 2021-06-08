Father, son charged in Vernon County drive-by shooting incidents

Jun. 8—NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada father and his son are facing charges in connection with recent incidents involving an arrow being shot through a window and a horse killed at one address, and shots fired into another residence in rural Vernon County.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said Joshua Leer, 35, and Chase Leer, 18, were arrested in an investigation of incidents that took place over Memorial Day weekend and on June 2.

In the first incident at a residence on South 1100 Road near Moundville, an arrow was shot through a window and several other windows broken out, and a horse was killed, the sheriff said in a news release. The release did not explain how the horse was killed.

Joshua Leer is charged with first-degree stalking, first-degree harassment and first-degree property damage in that case.

His son is charged with unlawrul use of a weapon, armed criminal action and child endangerment in connection with shots fired June 2 into a residence on East Mission Road. According to the sheriff, investigators developed reason to believe the two incidents are related and served search warrants on two Nevada residences June 3, leading to the arrests of Joshua and Chase Leer.

Mosher said people, including a child, were inside the residence where shots were fired.

"This was a reckless and dangerous act that could have hurt or killed someone," Mosher said in the release.

Both father and son remained in custody Monday on cash-only bonds of $500,000.